Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Headache for Chamisa

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
A BOMB is ticking for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Masvingo Urban, Ward 4, after the national leadership for the party which had come to settle the candidate impasse failed to convince one of the candidates withdraw from the race.

A delegation led by party's secretary general, Charlton Hwende on Tuesday went back to Harare with no solid answer for their leader, Nelson Chamisa despite an order to conclude the awkward situation once and for all.

The critical meeting concluded that Thokozile Muchuchuti withdraws from the race despite her being the first to have her nomination papers signed and filed on January 26.

Sources say the national leadership came not to negotiate but to instruct the headstrong Muchuchuti to withdraw and pave way for Aleck Tabe.

Provincial leaders are reportedly backing Muchuchuti who faced the same predicament in 2018 at the hands of Godfrey Kurauone who has since relocated to the United States.

However, Tabe's camp claims their candidate is popular in the ward and has won the ticket through "democratic processes".

All CCC candidates for the upcoming by-elections reportedly met Chamisa in Harare today (January 3) where they were strategising ahead of the March 26 elections.

Muchuchuti boycotted the meeting in protest and Tabe confirmed his attendance.

Tabe told this publication that he has been endorsed by the people and the party leadership and said any defiance from Muchuchuti will be dealt with by the party.

"I have been confirmed as CCC candidate for Ward 4. Out of all the stakeholder consultative processes done on the ground I was declared the rightful candidate. If she (Muchuchuti) choses to defy the party's position then the party spokesperson will issue a statement," Tabe said.

Other party officials also revealed that Muchuchuti is not willing to give in to pressure being mounted on her to withdraw unconditionally.

Contacted for comment, Muchuchuti said she was not going to step down since the ‘electorate' is telling her not to pave way for Tabe.

"I didn't attend the meeting in Harare because I was told to step down, but I won't do that. I rather will go on and contest because it's not the first time I'm being victimised. In 2018, I won the primary election and was told to do the same but this time I won't pave way for someone who is just new in the party," Muchuchuti said.

Muchuchuti now faces expulsion from the party after she rejected to sign a withdrawal letter that was tabled during the Monday's meeting in Masvingo.



Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Ccc, #Masvingo

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

55 mins ago | 145 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

55 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

55 mins ago | 75 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

56 mins ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

56 mins ago | 265 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

57 mins ago | 167 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

57 mins ago | 65 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

58 mins ago | 91 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

58 mins ago | 54 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

59 mins ago | 74 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

6 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF fails to pay polling officers

23 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure to reshuffle

23 hrs ago | 3150 Views

The sad story of Zimbabweans in SA

23 hrs ago | 3058 Views

Workers demand USD salaries

23 hrs ago | 1364 Views

'Salaries must revert to 2018 levels'

23 hrs ago | 799 Views

Telecel's monumental collapse

23 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Chombo trial date set

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife has a case to answer, says Court

23 hrs ago | 306 Views

Grade 7 results out

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt moves to promote use of Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Ethiopia

23 hrs ago | 240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days