Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Issa Hayatou has won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a year's suspension imposed by FIFA.

The Cameroonian official, at one stage acting president of FIFA, was found guilty in June 2021 of breaching the 15th article of its Code of Ethics.

This followed an Ethics Committee investigation into an agreement between CAF and marketing company Lagardère Sports over the media and marketing rights for CAF competitions.

Hayatou breached his duty of loyalty by entering into an agreement which was anti-competitive and caused financial and reputational damage to CAF, ruled the FIFA Ethics Committee. But CAS has now cleared Hayatou and quashed the year's ban and US$32 000 (£24 000/€28 000) fine he received from football's world governing body.

"As the CAS panel has upheld the appeal, the challenged decision is set aside and no sanction is to be imposed on Issa Hayatou," CAS said in its ruling.

The 75-year-old had filed an appeal to CAS last August.A panel headed by Dutchman Manfred Nan, a former professional footballer, held a hearing in December and decided to overturn FIFA's decision.

"Following its deliberations, the panel found that there was insufficient evidence to establish a violation of Article 15 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics which would justify the sanctions imposed on Issa Hayatou by the FIFA instance," the judgement published on Friday said.

"As a consequence, the CAS Panel upheld the appeal and set aside the challenged decision."

FIFA claimed that CAF had lost hundreds of millions of dollars by entering into a contract extension with Lagardère without properly exploring alternatives or considering launching an open tender process.

The multi-million-dollar deal signed with Lagardère in 2016, binding CAF to the company for 20 years, was worth US$200 million (£148 million/€174 million) less than the CAF estimate of its value, according to FIFA.

The contract extension, and Hayatou's role in it, had "caused significant damage" to CAF, FIFA claimed.

Hayatou and his former secretary-general Hicham El Amrani had previously each been ordered to pay US$27,9 million (£20,6 million/€24,3 million) by the Egyptian Economic Court in 2018 in relation to the deal.

But the legal counsel for Hayatou, the president of CAF between 1988 and 2017, had argued following the FIFA ruling that the "investigation was selective and biased, collecting only evidence to the detriment of the accused, not being conducted in an independent manner and not respecting the presumption of innocence".

Hayatou's defence claimed that the agreement with Lagardère Sports was "entered into with the full knowledge of the members of the CAF Executive Committee", and that it is "unthinkable that the CAF President would have acted alone".

The Cameroonian was on the FIFA Council from 1990 to 2017, and led the organisation for five months from October 2015 to February 2016, after Sepp Blatter was suspended and before Gianni Infantino was elected president.

Hayatou had been elected as an International Olympic Committee member in 2001 and remained one until reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 2016.

He is now an honorary IOC member.  



Source - insidethgames.biz
More on: #Fifa, #CAF, #Ban

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1877 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 936 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days