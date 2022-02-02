Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF supporters who are yet to register as voters have been urged to take advantage of the ongoing mobile voter registration drive.

Speaking in Mhangura yesterday, the ruling party's Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson, Kindness Paradza, exhorted members to register to enable the party to successfully mobilise five million votes for next year's general election.

Mhangura falls under Makonde District.

In 2018, Zanu-PF garnered over 24 000 votes for President Mnangagwa in the constituency.

"Let us take advantage of the first voter registration blitz to encourage our members to register to vote.

"All our cell members that are not appearing on the voters roll should register to vote now.

"ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) is also going to have a second phase in April to mop up the remaining unregistered voters," he said. Paradza, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, said Government was going to speed up the issuance of identification cards to ensure that they can register as voters.

"The Government has also started issuing identification cards which had been halted due to various reasons.

"Take advantage of the Registrar-General's Offices in Mhangura and Chinhoyi to have your IDs."

He challenged members to publicise Government's successes in guaranteeing food security through the Pfumvudza programme, including the ongoing infrastructure development programme.

"Various projects have been introduced by the Second Republic and this is the reason why people should give Zanu-PF another term."

Zanu-PF Politburo member Douglas Mombeshora called on the inclusion of war veterans in party programmes.

"Zimbabwe is independent and free because of the war veterans.

"We should give them respect and honour," he said.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1879 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 936 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days