Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) has issued over 7 000 number plates since the beginning of the ongoing police operation targeting unregistered vehicles.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga told The Sunday Mail that the country now has the capacity to produce 1 500 number plates every week.

Overall, CVR has issued 3 492, followed by Zimpost (2 587) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (1 680).

"The ministry's weekly production capacity of 1 500 number plates far outweighs the weekly demand for number plates.

"The ministry will continue to monitor its number plate re-order levels to avoid stock-outs, thus guaranteeing number plates availability on demand."

To expedite the registration of vehicles, Government had decentralised CVR's operations countrywide.

"CVR has fully decentralised, hence individual motorists are advised to approach their nearest Zimra and Zimpost for number plates, while CVR will be issuing number plates to corporates, diplomats, Government departments and individuals with lost plates."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently launched an operation targeting unregistered vehicles.

Latest data from the police shows that over 25 000 motorists have been arrested for driving unregistered and unlicensed vehicles since the operation began.

"The ZRP reports that on February 3, 2022, 385 motorists were arrested throughout the country under the ongoing operation against unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles and non-complying public service vehicles.

"The cumulative arrests now stand at 25 179," said police in a statement.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #CVR, #Number, #Plates

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1882 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 937 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days