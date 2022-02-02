Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Africa must upgrade its security architecture in face of insurgencies in some countries on the continent to safeguard future generations, President Mnangagwa has said.The President, who on Thursday was appointed into the African Union's Peace and Security Council, made the remarks in a statement on the State of Peace and Security in Africa and the Activities of the PSC at the two-day AU Heads of State Ordinary Assembly which began here yesterday.In his maiden speech as a member of the PSC, President Mnangagwa criticised the armed disturbances that have occurred in Mali, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Ethiopia and Mozambique."Our resolve to progressively improve the state of peace and security in the continent has been adversely affected by surging extremism and terrorism."Furthermore, political instability and subdued economic performance have undermined sustained growth and development. Compounding this, was the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic."Even more worrisome are the uprisings and unconstitutional changes of Government, a development which is alien and against the democratic aspirations of the continent."The President praised the PSC for the interventions made so far in assisting affected countries and promoting peace on the continent."The Peace and Security Council, however, deserves commendation for the responsive measures instituted towards ensuring a peaceful and stable Africa."It is encouraging that the current crop of leaders in our continent remains seized with matters relating to climate change and building greater resilience with regards to the impact of the present day crisis."President Mnangagwa encouraged the continent's leaders to continue giving support to the PSC to improve its security systems."Our collective and resolute support of the council is imperative and necessary for us to transform the continental peace and security architecture."As we do so, it is equally important to create a better future for the youth of our continent by embracing, empowering and exposing them to leadership roles."He said Zimbabwe strongly opposes outsiders' intrusion into the matters of African States."Let me conclude by stating that Zimbabwe denounces and regrets the overt and covert interference in Africa's internal affairs."The need to strengthen regional and continental peace and security institutions has become urgent as the only way to guarantee ‘African Solutions to African Problems'."At the opening session of the summit yesterday, the continent's leaders adopted the AU theme for 2022.The theme is dubbed: "Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development."The President said Zimbabwe fully supports the theme."This year's theme should give impetus to the development of new paradigms and heritage-driven innovations and knowledge systems across all sectors, for a peaceful, prosperous, and a more united Africa."DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is the outgoing chair of the AU handed over the leadership to the incoming chairperson President Macky Sall of Senegal.The summit yesterday deliberated on three reports related to peace and security, food and nutrition and regional integration through a green inclusive economic recovery.The Assembly also discussed the contentious issue of Israel's position as an observer of the AU.