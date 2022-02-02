Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Africa must upgrade its security architecture in face of insurgencies in some countries on the continent to safeguard future generations, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who on Thursday was appointed into the African Union's Peace and Security Council, made the remarks in a statement on the State of Peace and Security in Africa and the Activities of the PSC at the two-day AU Heads of State Ordinary Assembly which began here yesterday.

In his maiden speech as a member of the PSC, President Mnangagwa criticised the armed disturbances that have occurred in Mali, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Ethiopia and Mozambique.

"Our resolve to progressively improve the state of peace and security in the continent has been adversely affected by surging extremism and terrorism.

"Furthermore, political instability and subdued economic performance have undermined sustained growth and development. Compounding this, was the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Even more worrisome are the uprisings and unconstitutional changes of Government, a development which is alien and against the democratic aspirations of the continent."

The President praised the PSC for the interventions made so far in assisting affected countries and promoting peace on the continent.

"The Peace and Security Council, however, deserves commendation for the responsive measures instituted towards ensuring a peaceful and stable Africa.

"It is encouraging that the current crop of leaders in our continent remains seized with matters relating to climate change and building greater resilience with regards to the impact of the present day crisis."

President Mnangagwa encouraged the continent's leaders to continue giving support to the PSC to improve its security systems.

"Our collective and resolute support of the council is imperative and necessary for us to transform the continental peace and security architecture.

"As we do so, it is equally important to create a better future for the youth of our continent by embracing, empowering and exposing them to leadership roles."

He said Zimbabwe strongly opposes outsiders' intrusion into the matters of African States.

"Let me conclude by stating that Zimbabwe denounces and regrets the overt and covert interference in Africa's internal affairs.

"The need to strengthen regional and continental peace and security institutions has become urgent as the only way to guarantee ‘African Solutions to African Problems'."

At the opening session of the summit yesterday, the continent's leaders adopted the AU theme for 2022.

The theme is dubbed: "Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development."

The President said Zimbabwe fully supports the theme.

"This year's theme should give impetus to the development of new paradigms and heritage-driven innovations and knowledge systems across all sectors, for a peaceful, prosperous, and a more united Africa."

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is the outgoing chair of the AU handed over the leadership to the incoming chairperson President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The summit yesterday deliberated on three reports related to peace and security, food and nutrition and regional integration through a green inclusive economic recovery.

The Assembly also discussed the contentious issue of Israel's position as an observer of the AU.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1883 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 937 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days