Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

The Zanu-PF leadership in Dangamvura-Chikanga and Mutasa South constituencies has been urged to mobilise party supporters to come out in huge numbers and vote for the ruling party's candidates during the March 26 by-elections.Speaking during the official launch of the two constituencies' by-election campaigns in Mutare yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said there was need to educate party supporters about the importance of registering to vote."There is need to mobilise, convince and win the hearts of both unregistered and registered voters if we need to attain our 5 million votes goal," said Senator Mutsvangwa."Once we encourage the unregistered voters to vote and they do that, then we are guaranteed that we will surpass our goal."This is because people have already seen evidence of the enormous economic development that was brought by the new dispensation under the able leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."Minister Mutsvangwa urged party supporters to set aside their differences and focus on mobilising support for the revolutionary party."Leave no room for hatred. These seats do not belong to those candidates but to the party."Cdes Esau Mupfumi and Misheck Mugadza will represent the ruling party in Dangamvura-Chikanga and Mutasa South constituencies respectively.Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro said he was confident the party will prevail."We are very confident that we will win the seats because this is an opportunity for Dangamvura-Chikanga and Mutasa South constituents to vote for a candidate whose party has a vision, a revolutionary party which has proved that it represents the masses."Zanu-PF represented by our able candidates, Mupfumi and Mugadza, will definitely bring the seats back home."