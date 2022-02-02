Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Hwange Local Board has allocated 17 hectares of land to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development for the construction of a Polytechnic and Teachers College, paving way for the province to have its first such institutions since independence.

In a statement last week, the Hwange Local Board secretary Pastor Ndumiso Mdlalose said council initially allocated 3.6 hectares after the Ministry had applied for land to build a teachers college. He said 17 hectares was allocated after the Ministry also indicated that it now wanted to pursue the construction of a Polytechnic College.

"In 2020, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development approached Hwange Local Board seeking land for the construction of Hwange Teachers' College and it was duly allocated 3,6 hectares for the construction of the tertiary institution.

However, late last year, the Ministry opted to include construction of a Polytechnic College to its scope of work.

"This prompted the Ministry to approach council again, seeking more land for the construction of the two infrastructures, a teachers and polytechnic college and council acceded to the Ministry's request and resolved to allocate 17 hectares to pave way for the commencement of the project," said Pastor Mdlalose in a statement to the media.

He said council sees the proposed construction of the institutions as a major milestone not only for Hwange, but Matabeleland North as a whole.

The province does not have a teachers or a polytechnic college, a situation, which has over the years made it difficult for people from that part of the country to pursue tertiary education.

"The coming on board of these learning institutions is largely expected to spur Hwange's economic activities," Pastor Mdlalose said.

The development was welcomed by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo who described it as a milestone for the development of the province in the context of the Second Republic's Vision 2030 which aspires for a middle-income economy by 2030.

"This development is important for Matabeleland North in general and Hwange in particular because since independence we have not had an education training institution or a vocational training college.

This will go a long way towards the province's effort to attain a middle-income economy which is the vision of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa," Moyo said.

Moyo also said the development will encourage the use of indigenous languages such as Tonga and Nambya in local schools as local teachers will now be tutored in these languages.

"We now have an opportunity to ensure that we have teachers who can speak and teach in our indigenous languages like Tonga and Nambya because we are now guaranteed more teachers from the region."

He said funding for the construction of the two institutions has already been availed and work was expected to start soon.

"I was approached by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development to help expedite access to land which I did and now with the assistance of the Hwange Local Board, the land has been made available.

Funding for construction of these two colleges was already in place and all that was stopping construction from commencing was the land issue which has now been finalised," he said.

The development comes after the United College of Education had opened an annex college in Hwange to start training teachers.

The annex is operating as Hwange Teachers College. However, lack of infrastructure had seen some of the staff at the institution reportedly sleeping in classrooms and storerooms after failing to secure accommodation.

The college is housed at the old Thomas Coulter School. Sources at the institution said the situation was dire as the failure by the institution to provide their staff with accommodation was affecting learning.

"There are lecturers who are staying at the college sleeping in classrooms and storerooms. The place was an annex of Hwange Government High school before being used by Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). The conditions there are appalling as the places that they are using are not conducive. There is a part of rooms that used to house a caretaker a long time ago," said one source.

The storerooms have no proper ablution facilities and electricity connection, among other things.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Teachers, #College, #Poly

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1885 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days