Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
WARD Three residents in Bulawayo will have to wait a little longer for a by-election to elect a substantive councillor after the High Court granted a provisional order barring the holding of the polls until the finalisation of a matter where former Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami is challenging his recall.

In June last year, Mr Kambarami was in the eye of a storm when he turned up at a full council meeting demanding that he be recognised as the Deputy Mayor following his acquittal by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had reinstated the former Ward Three councillor as Deputy Mayor in May, but the ruling was of no effect as he was recalled by his parent party, the MDC-T.

In the latest order issued last week, High Court Judge Justice Maxwell Takuva ordered that a by-election cannot be declared until the finalisation of the High Court application challenging his recall.

Mr Kambarami - who was represented by Mr Maqhawe Mpofu of Samp Mlaudzi and Partners – had cited the City of Bulawayo as the First Respondent, MDC-T (second respondent), Minister of Local Government and Public Works (third respondent), President Mnangagwa (fourth respondent), the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (fifth respondent) and Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube as the sixth respondent.

"Pending the finalisation of the application for a declaratur in case number HC 989/21, 5th Respondent be and is hereby interdicted from proclaiming or announcing a date for holding by–election for Ward 3 in Bulawayo," reads the order by Justice Takuva.

ZEC, last month, had already withdrawn the notice of a by-election at the ward after noting the urgent chamber application challenging the existence of the vacancy. In his challenge against the recall (case number HC 989/21), Mr Kambarami argues that when he was recalled he was not a councillor so the move was not of any effect.

"On 11 September 2020, through a letter, the third respondent indicated that he had received a letter from the second respondent's secretary-general giving a notice and stating that I, and some others were expelled from the party.

According to the letter of the third respondent's, the second respondent's letter did not say that we were being recalled, it merely said we were expelled.

"The second respondent's letter was not annexed to the letter of 11 September 2020. To that extent, such a letter would not comply with the requirements of Section 278(1) as read with Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution to allow the second respondent to recall me. The recall is thus null and void as the letter does not suffice for those purposes," reads part of the application.

Mr Kambarami further claimed he was not aware of his expulsion and has never been served with the letter informing him of his expulsion.

"Neither the first nor the second or third respondent have shown me this letter or have I been informed of the reasons for my dismissal from the party.

To this day I do not know the supposed reasons for my dismissal. I was neither notified of any disciplinary action against me nor was I given a fair opportunity to make representations in defence of any charges against me," he claims in his application.

The former Deputy Mayor was initially stripped of his position after High Court Judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa ruled that the election of Kambarami was in violation of Section 119 (2) (e) of the Electoral Act following his conviction of theft.

However, in a judgment issued by Justice Martin Makonese sitting with Justice Mabhikwa, the theft conviction was thrown out with the judge concurring with Kambarami's lawyers, that the lower court erred in taking a casual approach to the guilty plea proffered by the appellant.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1888 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 675 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 967 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days