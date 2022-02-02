Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BARELY a month after availing land for over 500 stands, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has already identified more land that will see the development of flats in Cowdray Park and more residential stands in other areas in a bid to augment housing delivery in the city.

Last month, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, flighted an expression of interest notice for the servicing of 460 residential stands in Umganin and 118 stands in Emganwini.

This comes after the local authority completed the servicing of 526 stands that were availed to various contractors under a new concept where they work with developers with their own funds, instead of the traditional pre-sale concept.

According to the latest council report, the local authority has identified more land which will be developed under various schemes, ranging from using internal resources to a Government partnership and also the partnering with private developers who will service the land using their own resources.

In the first major project, the local authority is seeking developers that will service 670 residential stands in Mahatshula East and 452 in Luveve North. These are part of the stands that were initially meant to be developed by CBZ and FBC banks, but the offer was withdrawn after the parties failed to agree on terms of the deals.

"Council rescinded its decision of offer of 670 stands in Mahatshula East to CBZ and 453 residential stands in Luveve North to FBC Bank.

The department was therefore seeking permission to advertise and avail the stands to developers with development finance for servicing through an Expression of Interest.

"Once servicing was complete the stands would then be sold to beneficiaries on the Council waiting list with the developers recouping their investment from the proceeds of the sale of the stands.

The stands in Luveve were as depicted on TPD 270/4 with an average stand size of 200 square metres and the stands in Mahatshula East were as depicted by TPD 314/3 with an average area of 600 square metres," reads the report.

The local authority has further availed land to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities for the construction of flats in Cowdray Park.

The identified land will be sold at a special discount to the Ministry, which would then be in charge of the servicing of the area.

"An application had been received from the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, seeking land to develop flats for residential dwelling.

From a town planning point of view there were no objections for the application to be considered for two sites in Cowdray Park being Stands 14108 Cowdray Park measuring 1.4671 hectares and 9393 Cowdray Park measuring 1.0905 hectares.

The sites were set aside as flats sites in terms of the layouts covering the areas. The Town Lands and Planning Committee had recommended that two stands be sold to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities for the development of residential flats with a building condition of a plinth area of 1 000 square metres and that the purchase price of the stand be debited against the Government's 10 percent commonage entitlement," reads the council report.

To add to these developments, the local authority has also identified 117 residential stands in Pumula South which are already partially serviced and will be sold to beneficiaries in the housing waiting list.

"These stands presented a quick win in terms of servicing due to the partially services available and the proximity of outfall infrastructure which we would want to take advantage of as a city.

"It was therefore suggested that these stands be serviced by the Engineering Services Department using funds currently invested in the estate account, and thereafter the stands would be handed over to the Director of Housing and Community Services for allocation to beneficiaries.

Council would be able to make a profit out of the sale of these stands and the proceeds used in servicing of the presale projects that had remained incomplete," reads the report.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1888 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

17 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

17 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 967 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days