Security guard shoots self dead

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SECURITY guard employed by Guard Alert in Bindura yesterday shot and killed himself at a CBZ Bank branch in the farming town.

The guard, Leopard Kamuzondo, was allegedly facing financial problems, according to some of his friends.

"He was always complaining about lack of money, but I never thought he would kill himself in such a manner," said one of his friends who declined to be named. When NewsDay arrived at the scene, Kamuzondo's body was lying face down at the bank's backyard.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could neither confirm nor deny the incident yesterday.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
