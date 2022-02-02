Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nurses who intend leaving the country to pursue their careers elsewhere should satisfy all statutory requirements, including bonding, the Nurses and Midwives' Council of Zimbabwe has said.

The call comes in the wake of the council having been inundated with clearance requests from nurses who intend to leave the country.

Some of the requests, however, do not meet all requirements, especially in relation to the three-year bonding requirement.

Aggrieved nurses have gone further to petition the Government as they seek to circumvent the legal requirements. The Government referred cases back to the professional regulatory body.

Nurses and Midwives' Council of Zimbabwe chairperson, Dr Tendai Gunduza, said part of the requirements was a receipt of a certificate of good standing.

"The nurses are trained for three years and they do not pay school fees; rather during their training they are paid by the Treasury for the duration of their course.

"Regulations are that they should be bonded for the same number of years they were trained and everyone has to meet this obligation," said Dr Gunduza.

"It is like giving back to the community and again you should understand that during this bonding period they will be fully employed earning a salary for the service they are rendering.

"They know the regulations and it is important that everyone abides by the prescribed principles of their respective profession," she said.

Zimbabwe trains its nurses for free and while they are on training, they will be paid by the Treasury every month.

Dr Gunduza said a certificate of good standing which talks about integrity and professional conduct is given to professionals with no pending disciplinary issues.

She said it involves how the said professional relates not only to colleagues, but to patients they care for each day.

"We do not want people who go out there and put our name into disrepute, hence we work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in issuing the certificates. After we are confident, we will release a blameless professional," said Dr Gunduza.

There are concerns some nurses were trying to circumvent the process using criminal means to get their certificates and quickly get employment abroad. Dr Gunduza warned those acquiring the certificates fraudulently of the consequences that await them.

"We want a situation where professionals act as such and follow the rules and regulations of the profession. It is sad that some have even gone abroad and forged documents, putting the name of Zimbabwe's Health Council into disrepute," she added.

Zimbabwean trained health professionals are in huge demand across the globe and are dotted across Europe, the United States of and other countries.

In an earlier interview, a leading public health researcher from the Health Ministry, Dr Pisirai Ndarukwa, gave the details on the training of health workers.

"We need things like accessories, allowances for lecturers, materials and other resources. We lost around 40 percent of the trained personnel that's inclusive of doctors and nurses. This includes specialist personnel," said Dr Ndarukwa.

Zimbabwe has a reported shortage of personnel in hospitals hence the need to emphasise on respects of bonding measures.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Mugabe was better

3 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 871 Views

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

3 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants get more US$

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

PSL action resumes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

57 contest 28 seats

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Unregistered schools in court

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Improved package for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt tightens its grip on universities

14 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

14 hrs ago | 1170 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

14 hrs ago | 1036 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

14 hrs ago | 398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days