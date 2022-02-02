Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NORMALCY returned to turbulent CAPS United yesterday with the Harare giants training twice as they try to cover lost preparatory ground ahead of the resumption of the Castle Lager Premiership football this weekend.

The Green Machine have dominated football discourse over the past two months for all the wrong reasons.

Disgruntled with the delay in their salaries, players have been staging sit-ins with surprising consistency as the club teeter towards bankruptcy.

They only resumed training last week but the preparations would be halted once again last Friday as the club failed to honour their promise to settle outstanding dues on time.

The club also skipped sessions on Monday, just six days before their rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Black Rhinos at Sakubva on Sunday.

But for once, normalcy returned to  the Green Machine yesterday, with players going their paces twice in preparation of their game against Rhinos.

Interestingly that match-day-three encounter had to be cancelled in December after CAPS United players refused to undergo Covid-19 tests, demanding their dues first.

"We can reveal that everything is normal as you can see. The team trained in the morning and now we are having our afternoon session," said team manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya.

"We were not supposed to train on Monday as we were putting other things together. Our training sessions run from Tuesday to Saturday so on Monday we didn't have training because it was an off day.

"But today (yesterday) we are loading the players as we start preparing for the rescheduled fixture against Black Rhinos.

"We are still the same CAPS United which is very much competitive in the field of play. Our technical team is working hard to have a competitive team and we are readying for the game against Black Rhinos.

"We are running around as a club to build a strong team. We will still be the team to beat after all this noise. We remain CAPS United, a giant and we will still show that in the field of play."

Despite losing hordes of players whose contracts had run out because of the general disgruntlement among the playing ranks, Makepekepe have managed to retain their old guard.

Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo, who was rumoured to have been fed up by the CAPS United system, is back at training with the Lloyd Chitembwe charges so is Phineas Bhamusi.

Goalkeeper Simba Chinani seems to have ignored interest from his former club Dynamos and has remained with Makepekepe.

But the team will have to move with some lightning speed if they are to secure the big-name players who are training with them.

Unlike what has been reported in some sections of the media, The Herald can reveal that former FC Platinum striker and two-time Soccer star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere, veteran Devon Chafa and Dennis Dauda have not yet signed contracts with Makepekepe.

The trio, together with William Manondo, who has inked a deal, are some of the high-profile personnel at the CAPS United training ground.

But time seems to be running out for the Harare giants who will need to negotiate deals and register the players with the PSL by Saturday if they are to use them in the match against Black Rhinos.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Caps, #United, #Normalcy

Comments


Must Read

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Mugabe was better

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 877 Views

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants get more US$

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

PSL action resumes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

57 contest 28 seats

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Unregistered schools in court

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Improved package for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt tightens its grip on universities

14 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

14 hrs ago | 1171 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

14 hrs ago | 398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days