Unregistered schools in court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ROYAL Group of Schools of Budiriro in Harare appeared in court along with other private schools that had been operating in Harare without licences from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.The school, which was being represented by Charlotte Musadaidzwa, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with establishing and maintaining an unregistered school.Musadaidzwa admitted to committing the offence when she appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti, who asked her to return to court today for sentence.Fountain of Knowledge situated in Tynwald, which was represented by Simon Gambara also separately appeared in court on the same charges.Osward Manyika of Bright Star College in Chitungwiza, Tsitsi Manyuni who was running Good Child Pre-school in Highfield, Evidence Dzvairo of Hillside Pres-chool and Muchero Nyazema of Zebra Creche also admitted to the offences when they appeared in court.Trish Manyonga of Little Junior School in Chitungwiza and Lucia Maringapasi, who was running Kids Time ECD Centre and Llyod Mudapakati of Crescent Christian College in New Tafara also appeared in court on similar charges.They are all expected back in court today for sentencing.