Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LIBERATION struggle and former Zapu official Dauti Salatiel Mabusa has died.

He was 82.

The war veteran who contributed immensely to the liberation struggle died in his sleep at his home in Hertford Farm outside Bulawayo last Friday.

While his family could not be reached for comment, Zanu-PF Politburo member and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and

Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, confirmed his death.

She described the late liberation war fighter as a father figure who played a vital role in motivating the youth during the struggle and as a role model whom she looked up to.

"He is one of the great men who worked very hard.

After Independence and we always worked well together. Mabusa was a cheerful person, with reasoning, in terms of knowing why people had a reason to fight for this country," she said.

"He was someone who wished and fought for the development of Zimbabwe.

I still remember Joshua Nkomo's words, which Mabusa would emphasise on, ‘impi yenkululeko ilula kodwa eyozomnotho inzima kakhulu, ifuna abantu abazimiseleyo' (the liberation war is easier than the economic war because the later needs determined people)."

Born on March 21 in 1940 at Garanyemba in the Gwanda District, Mabusa was the son of Pastor Makhetho Matshaphu (Mpuratshaphu) of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) and Rhoda Mafumisa Ncube.

He did his primary at Betsa Primary School that was run by the AFM and his secondary at Gobadema Mission also run by the AFM and that was where he got exposed to political literature.

Former war veterans minister Zanu-PF Politburo member, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube described the late as a dedicated organiser who contributed immensely during the struggle.

"He was hard working and very active. His life, however, evolved around jails and detentions until his final release in the 1980s," he said.

"He worked a lot with Zapu, organising guerrillas and assigning them and he showed great leadership during the war and even after Independence, he continued serving under Zapu.

"In 2020 he penned a book titled ‘Dauti Salatiel Mabusa: Enduring Memories of Zimbabwe's Struggle for Independence', where he documented his life and journey during the liberation struggle," said Dube.



Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mabusa, #Zapu, #War_vet

Comments


Must Read

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mugabe was better

3 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants get more US$

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

PSL action resumes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

57 contest 28 seats

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Unregistered schools in court

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Improved package for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt tightens its grip on universities

14 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

14 hrs ago | 1171 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

14 hrs ago | 1038 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

14 hrs ago | 398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days