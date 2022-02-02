Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

57 contest 28 seats

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A TOTAL of 157 National Assembly candidates will contest 28 vacant seats in next month's by-elections where 16 political parties will battle it out for Parliament.

The forthcoming elections will also see other candidates battling it out for local authority seats where nearly 120 seats were declared vacant.

Political analysts say the overwhelming number of candidates shows that Zimbabwe's democracy continues to mature, amid calls to maintain peace and political tolerance.

Among the contesting parties is the ruling party Zanu-PF, MDC-Alliance, Zimbabwe Labour Party, Citizens Coalition for Change, New Patriotic Front, Free Zimbabwe Congress and the Republican Party of Zimbabwe, among others.

The candidates' names were published through a Government Gazette extraordinary General Notice 229A OF 2022 issued yesterday in line with the Electoral Act.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana, said the candidates were successfully nominated last month at the Nomination Court.

The by-elections will be held on March 26.

"It is hereby notified, in terms of section 48 of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that at the close of the sitting of the Nomination Courts, which sat on Wednesday, 26th January, 2022 and Friday 28th January, 2022, the candidates listed in the schedule were duly nominated for the elections as members of the National Assembly in their respective constituencies," said Mr Silaigwana.

"Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 26th March, 2022, from 7am to 7pm for the purposes of electing members of the National Assembly in the said constituencies."

The by-elections were largely triggered by the MDC-T, which recalled its members while others were caused by deaths of incumbent councillors and National Assembly members.

The ruling party is already leading in the March 26 by-election after it was not contested in the Umguza Rural District Council in Matabeleland North where its candidate Delay Ncube was nominated uncontested.

President Mnangagwa is set to launch the Zanu-PF by-election campaign this week, but already several parties have started campaigning especially on social media platforms ahead of the polls.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairperson Richard Moyo praised President's Mnangagwa's leadership for opening up the democratic space.

"This multi-party democracy is a product of democratic principles that have been advanced by the Second Republic.

In the First Republic, there were not so many parties that were contesting the elections," he said.

"But because President Mnangagwa wishes to see citizens enjoying their rights hence the increased political participation in electoral processes by members of the public."

Moyo said the ruling party was ready to claim all the vacant seats in the province and was just waiting for President Mnangagwa to launch Zanu-PF's political manifesto before they hit the ground.

Republican Party of Zimbabwe president Mr Kwanele Hlabangana said the appetite to participate in political processes shows that the country's democracy is deepening and could be a sign that the public no longer trust some of the old political parties.

"We do have that freedom for people to express their interest in participating in national politics. But at the same time, it also demonstrates lack of confidence in the traditional political parties that have been dominating the space," he said.

"Because when you begin to see the multiplier effect of the political parties, it shows that some of the new parties might be breaking away from the existing ones.

"Nonetheless democracy is there and we appreciate as leaders that we see that in our political environment," said Mr Hlabangana.

He called on political leaders to castigate violence in the election season.

"It was our responsibility as leaders to preach the message of love, peace and tolerance, although we can find pockets of violence here and there but it is clear that our politics has matured," he said.

MDC-T spokesperson, Mr Witness Dube, said his party was campaigning for inclusive development in the coming elections.

He said contesting political parties should put national interest first as they embark on electoral campaigns.

"Even from our election theme, ‘Building a new Zimbabwe together,' we are campaigning on an inclusive nation building strategy, which puts value in all the citizens and all the political players as ingredients of bringing out the Zimbabwe we want," said Mr Dube.

"So, that theme negates any violence from us, any negative campaign from us and personalisation of any political matter.

We can only represent people and their views as determined by the people, not through political parties."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Elections, #Zanu-PF, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Mugabe was better

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

3 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants get more US$

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

PSL action resumes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Unregistered schools in court

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Improved package for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt tightens its grip on universities

14 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

14 hrs ago | 1171 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

14 hrs ago | 1038 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

14 hrs ago | 398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days