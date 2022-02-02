Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HARARE Regional Magistrate Gloria Takundwa has postponed to Friday her ruling in an application for discharge filed by preacher Tapiwa Freddy who is accused of a raping radio presenter.Freddy, who is the founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, is facing two counts of rape and one count of assault.The popular preacher has denied the allegations, and accused the complainant of being bitter after the termination of their relationship.He is represented by Everson Chatambudza, Jivas Mudimu and Malvern Mapako.Some witnesses who testified in court for the State said Freddy and the complainant were lovers.State witness Witness Bungu known as Chief Chikwaka told court that the complainant, who is also his niece, was in love with Freddy.Freddy also raised extortion allegations against the complainant, Chief Chikwaka and a studio engineer.