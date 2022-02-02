Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Chinhoyi Magistrate has acquitted three women charged with public violence and causing damage at a police station in 2020.Sabina Jiri (54), Naomi Brahim (42) and Eunice Muchenje (52) faced charges of causing damage at Lionsden police station in Chinhoyi on December 26, 2020 during a protest.The trio were among other villagers who stormed the police station to protest why cops were sheltering one Samson Chirongozi at the camp..Chirongozi had sought shelter at the station as villagers bayed for his blood over an undisclosed dispute.According to the State, the women caused damage at the station during the melee.But Provincial Magistrate for Mashonaland West, Esquire Ruth Moyo ruled in favour of three women citing lack of evidence.The women were represented by Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.