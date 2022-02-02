Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa's Department of Health in Musina has raised concern over the influx of Zimbabweans seeking treatment, especially maternity services in that country.

This emerged during a Zimbabwe-South Africa cross-border migration management stakeholders meeting held last Friday in Musina, where officials from that country complained over the influx of Zimbabwean patients.

The meeting was attended by officials from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and various government departments and ministries from both countries, including Health, Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, among others.

Officials from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, United Nations Children's Fund, International Committee of the Red Cross, Save the Children and Betibridge and Musina municipalities were also in attendance.

"The government of South Africa medical officer in charge of Musina district raised concern on the increasing number of Zimbabweans reported to be seeking medical services in South African clinics within Musina and Vhembe districts," an IOM report read in part.

"He noted that this influx was compromising health delivery targets and outcomes in the districts. Services which Zimbabwean migrants were reported to be seeking include obstetric and delivery services and other specialist services, which come at a cost to the South African government, but the migrants were failing to pay for services rendered."

Zimbabwe's health sector is groaning under a myriad of challenges such as lack of medicines and drugs, while health professionals have been quitting in numbers protesting poor pay.

According to a Musina doctor quoted in the IOM report, South Africa could not turn away Zimbabweans seeking treatment despite expressing concern that this was stretching that country's resources.

This comes at a time when South Africa has been tightening screws against undocumented Zimbabweans.

Pretoria has also announced a raft of immigration measures to stop the flow of Zimbabweans to that country, including not renewing the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs), which expired in December.

Zimbabweans have been advised to apply for new visas before December 31 or face deportation. There are an estimated 180 000 ZEP holders, and hordes of documented and undocumented Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country, with estimates putting the figure at three million.

The IOM report adds: "The reported cases may be of Zimbabweans (according to Zimbabwe officials) who are already in South Africa and who are working on the farms or wives of migrants already working in South Africa.

"It was noted that there is a need for regular engagement on migration health-related issues between the two counterpart ministries outside of the regular quarterly meetings to address any emerging issues of concern."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Choking, #Health

Comments


Must Read

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Mugabe was better

3 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

3 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants get more US$

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

PSL action resumes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

57 contest 28 seats

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Unregistered schools in court

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Improved package for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt tightens its grip on universities

14 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

14 hrs ago | 1039 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

14 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days