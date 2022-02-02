Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FIVE Zimbabwean border jumpers accused of illegally panning for gold in Francistown, Botswana, have been acquitted of the charge due to lack of evidence.

However, the court slapped them with a one-year jail term each for irregular entry.

Msix Moyo (42), Phumulani Moyo (27), Peter Moyo (23), Attiwel Ndlovu (23) and a 17-year-old juvenile denied the illegal mining charge when they appeared before Francistown chief magistrate Mareledi Dipate.

They, however, admitted to the charge of irregular entry into the neighbouring country.

In mitigation on the irregular entry charge, Phumulani and Peter pleaded with the court not to hand them a custodial sentence.

Notwithstanding, the magistrate sentenced them to one year in prison backdated to the time they were incarcerated following their arrest on November 15,
2021.

The court heard that the Botswana Defence Forces arrested the five on November 15 last year while they were allegedly panning for gold at Old Matsiloje Mine.

They were handed over to the police and were found with two bags full of stones suspected to be gold ore.

After probing, the police discovered that they were illegal immigrants who entered the country through the Ramokgwebana Border Post without documents.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Botswana, #Court, #Jail

Comments


Must Read

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Mugabe was better

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants get more US$

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

PSL action resumes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

57 contest 28 seats

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Unregistered schools in court

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Improved package for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt tightens its grip on universities

14 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

14 hrs ago | 1174 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

14 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

14 hrs ago | 400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days