Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

DEFENCE minister Oppah Muchinguri yesterday withdrew her appeal filed at the Supreme Court where she had denied accountability for the assault of a Harare resident, Kudzai Makunde during the 2019 fuel protests.Makunde, through his lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was seeking compensation for the assault which occurred in 2019 at the hands of about 50 armed soldiers and police officers.He was beaten up while on his way home after visiting his brother in Tafara, Harare, on January 14, 2019, during protests over fuel price hikes.The ZLHR said he was ordered to lie on the ground and assaulted with wooden logs on his back and thighs, and was also kicked all over his body.But in her appeal, Muchinguri argued that Makunde's summons in which he sought compensation did not identify the perpetrators by their names.Muchinguri also said he did not disclose a cause for action based on vicarious liability against her.Makunde, however, insists that Muchinguri is in charge of deploying soldiers and hence she knows the identities of the members who operated at specific points on January 14, 2019.Resultantly, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi removed the matter from the Supreme Court roll.