Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The government on Tuesday announced minor adjustments to civil servants' pay and a battery of non-monetary incentives in a move aimed at breaking a paralysing strike by teachers.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced a 20 percent increment backdated to January. With effect from March, civil servants will have part of their salary converted to US$100, he said.

In effect, the raise is abut Z$4,200 for a teacher earning $21,000. From March, that teacher will get Z$13,000, the US$100 and a US$75 Covid-19 allowance.

The award is a far cry from the US$540 demanded by unions.

Ncube also tabled non-monetary incentives targeting teachers, including the payment of school fees for up to three biological children capped at Z$20,000 per child.

Teachers can also import vehicles duty free, although the maximum value of the vehicles was not stated. They were also offered housing loan guarantees and the government committed to building 34,000 housing units or 2,125 blocks of flats to accommodate teachers at work over the next five years.

The Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PUTZ) dismissed the government offer as "a tissue of misrepresentation that falls far short of the legitimate demands of patriotic teachers."

"A better offer could have emanated from collective bargaining under section 65 of the Constitution rather than this unilateralism rubber stamped by the archaic and moribund Apex Council," PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said.

"As PTUZ, we will be guided by our members on the best way forward, but as of now our members are still incapacitated and the government has an obligation to capacitate them so that they can report for work."

The PTUZ welcomed the offer to pay school fees for teachers' children but said the "Z$20,000 upper limit per child per term falls far too little in comparison with the fees demanded in schools."

"It will soon be eroded by inflation. It would have been better if it was pegged in United States dollars," the union said.

The PTUZ said it also welcomed the offer for housing loan guarantees and the construction of institutional accommodation.

"However, there is a difference between a promise and implementation. With the corruption that has punctuated loan facilities and housing schemes in Zimbabwe, we certainly are convinced this is high-sounding nothing," Zhou said.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union (ARTUZ) said it "rejected this tomfoolery."

"Teachers remain incapacitated until US$540 is restored," it said.

The Zimbabwe Teachers' Union (ZIMTA), the biggest union for teachers, said it was also consulting its members on the way forward.

Teachers have been on strike since Monday after declaring "incapacitation". Most government schools remain closed. Little or no teaching is taking place at those that are open.

The government has used threats to try and break the strike but unions have dug in, prompting the latest pay offer which they are now weighing.

Source - zimlve

Comments


Must Read

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Biti in no show

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Teachers defiant as government ratchets up threats over work boycott

15 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Mugabe was better

16 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Muchinguri withdraws appeal filed at Supreme Court

16 hrs ago | 2681 Views

5 Zimbabweans jailed for illegal entry into Botswana

16 hrs ago | 1159 Views

High operational costs choke Telecel

16 hrs ago | 766 Views

Opposition should stop day-dreaming, says Mutinhiri

16 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Ramaphosa sucked into the SMM saga

16 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Matanga not responsible for impounding vehicles

16 hrs ago | 825 Views

Magistrate reprimands Chin'ono for shooting pictures in court

16 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Kidnapped man's remains recovered

16 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 996 Views

Cancer patients stranded at Pari

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabweans choking South Africa's health system

16 hrs ago | 786 Views

Hyenas terrorise Esigodini villagers

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't have sufficient forex to dollarise

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Magistrates acquits 3 women for police station protest

16 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prophet Freddy ruling on Friday

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Data tariffs need regulation'

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

Civil servants get more US$

16 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Stampede for Form 1 places

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

PSL action resumes

16 hrs ago | 185 Views

57 contest 28 seats

16 hrs ago | 428 Views

Liberation war icon Mabusa dies

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF to hold massive rally in Harare

16 hrs ago | 793 Views

Unregistered schools in court

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

Improved package for civil servants

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Cyclone Batsirai moves further away from Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Normalcy returns to CAPS Utd but.....

16 hrs ago | 123 Views

Courier dumps 695g of cocaine at lodge

16 hrs ago | 616 Views

Woman up for hijacking truckload of drinks

16 hrs ago | 349 Views

No bonding, no clearance for nurses

16 hrs ago | 366 Views

Pensioners start accessing forex

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

Govt warns absent teachers

16 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe exports hit record high

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's envoy to refurbish Gwanzura stadium

16 hrs ago | 162 Views

Malawi faces 6-month power cuts

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

War of words erupts between govt and teachers over strike

16 hrs ago | 253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days