Lupane University lecturers go on strike

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LECTURERS at Lupane State University (LSU) have gone on strike citing none payment of their salaries as the major reason.

The lecturers advised the university authorities in a letter dated February 7.

Jabulani Mpofu, chairperson of the univeristy's workers' committee said lecturers were incapacitated and will only be able to report for duty after deposits of their January salary and Covid-19 allowances reflect in their accounts.

"Our constituency is faced with a myriad of challenges and the insensitive action of deliberately holding on to the meagre stipend due to workers by management is proving to be unprofessional," said Mpofu.

"I am, therefore, advising management that workers are incapacitated and are not obliged to appear for duty until both salary truncheons reflect in their accounts."

The institution's Director of Marketing and Communications, Zwelithini Dlamini could not be reached for comment.

The lecturers' strike comes amid a crippling industrial action in the primary and secondary education sector that has seen over 90% of teachers and headmasters not reporting for duty since opening of the first term on Monday.

Source - NewZimbabwe

