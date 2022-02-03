Biti in no show

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The matter of two men who allegedly erected an illegal billboard in Borrowdale, Harare with damaging information on West Properties was deferred after their lawyer and CCC vice president Mr Tendai Biti failed to show up.Mr Biti is representing Grant Russell and Mark Strathen on criminal nuisance charges.The two accused persons told the court that they had been calling Mr Biti on his mobile phone since morning but he kept saying he will be will be joining them at court in 20 minutes.Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera deferred the matter to February 23.Russell and Strathen had their application for exception dismissed by the same magistrate.In dismissing the application, the magistrate said it was marred by triable issues.The court heard that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre, Borrowdale, Harare the accused persons erected a billboard with damaging information on West Properties in a bid to tarnish its image.The company believes that the billboard erected by Russell and Strathen had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenience of clients and so reported the billboard to the police which led to the arrest of the two and the prosecution.