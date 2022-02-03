Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FC Edmonton this week announced its first two roster moves of 2022, revealing that both Darlington Murasiranwa and T-Boy Fayia and will be returning to the club in the upcoming Canadian Premier League season.

Fayia, a 21-year-old who grew up in Edmonton, returns to his hometown club after making 11 appearances in 2021, his first professional season.

Murasiranwa, meanwhile, is the first goalkeeper on the roster for 2022. The 21-year-old, born in Zimbabwe but raised in Canada from the age of 13, made six total appearances for Edmonton in 2021, earning a clean sheet in the team's final game of the year, a 1-0 win over Forge FC.

Murasiranwa also spent time in the FCE Academy as a youth player, and he appeared in U SPORTS for Guelph University before returning to Edmonton to play professionally with the Eddies.

"Darlington came in to join us last season and played in his first professional games," Koch said. "He is a young local goalkeeper with massive potential, and we are excited to continue to work with him and push him to the highest levels possible."

He added: "Both of these players embody who we are. They are both young charismatic players who bring an infectious attitude to the daily work environment and we look forward to welcoming them back to the team again in 2022."

FC Edmonton confirmed that Fayia and Murasiranwa will be the only two players from the 2021 roster signed to the club for 2022. The Eddies added that they would like to thank all the 2021 players for their valuable contributions to the team both on and off the field.

These two are the first players announced from FCE's 2022 roster, with many more set to come in the next few weeks as coach Alan Koch and new club president Jeff Harrop build their new squad.

Source - canpl.ca

Comments


Must Read

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

Biti in no show

13 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

13 hrs ago | 896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days