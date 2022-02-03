Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Germany's Eurowings Discover airline will start flying into the country next month, and another from Eswatini is also eyeing Zimbabwe, a top aviation official said yesterday.

The announcement is the latest show of confidence in the local tourism industry, and aviation market in general by foreign airlines and the international community.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe director-general, Engineer Elijah Chingosho, said Eurowings Discover, will fly to Victoria Falls from Frankfurt and local airline, Fly Africa, was also readying for a comeback onto the market.

"So far this year we have a European operator called Eurowings. They are expected to start operations from March this year and they will be flying from Frankfurt via Windhoek to Victoria Falls, also we have a local operator called Fly Africa, we were expecting that they would have started, but they are almost ready to start," he told a media briefing," he said.

"We also received inquiries from Eswatini, they are also interested in flying into the country. These are the three which are certain at the moment."

Chingosho said Fly Africa was targeting the Cape Town-Johannesburg-Victoria Falls route.

Chingosho told New Ziana that Zimbabwe's attraction of more airlines to fly into the country fitted well into the African Union's Agenda 2063 target of creating a single African air transport market.

"Zimbabwe was one of the first 11 African countries which declared their commitment to the single African air transport market in 2015. Zimbabwe is committed to fully opening up its market for those who find it commercially viable to fly into the country and also committed to facilitating local airlines to fly to other regions of the world," he said.

"Zimbabwe is really open for business in terms of the air transport industry and we want more players in the industry, by having more players in the country it means more competition, more competition means there is better value for our customers."

Last week, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) attributed the growing interest in the country by foreign airlines to improved aviation infrastructure.

The company is in the final stages of completing refurbishment and expansion of the country's major airport, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International.

Victoria Falls and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo have already been refurbished to international standards.

"It is the confidence that the airlines have in the destination and we as the Airports Company are playing our part in ensuring that the infrastructure is ready and is available and modernised," ACZ chief executive Tawanda Gusha said.

Resources will also be directed towards upgrading all small airports in the country to increase their passenger and cargo handling capacity.


Source - New Ziana.

Comments


Must Read

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

Biti in no show

13 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

13 hrs ago | 896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days