16 political parties in by-elections

News / Local

by Staff reporter

At least 16 political parties are contesting in the 28 by-elections to fill vacancies in the National Assembly to be held 26 March and replace those who have died, been recalled or been redeployed.The bulk of vacancies are as a result of recall disputes within opposition ranks.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has now formally gazetted names of candidates that were successfully nominated to contest after more than one person was nominated.According to a notice published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette, at least 16 political parties will square off for the National Assembly constituencies.The notice, published by ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana, showed that some will contest in few constituencies while Zanu-PF, Citizen Coalition for Change and MDC-Alliance will contest in all or almost all the 28 constituencies.The notice set the polling on March 26 to run from 7am to 7pm.Names of other political parties include All People's Party, Democratic Opposition Party, Federation of African State, Free Zimbabwe Congress, Labour, Economists and African Democrats, MA'AT Zimbabwe, Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, New Patriotic Front, Patriotic Zimbabweans, Republican Party of Zimbabwe, United Democratic Alliance, United Zimbabwe Alliance, Zimbabwe African People's Union and Zimbabwe Labour Party.Notable names of candidates include prominent sungura musician, Hosiah Chipanga who is set to contest in Dangamvura-Chikanga under Patriotic Zimbabwe's party.There will also be by-elections in several wards of different local authorities that occurred since the last harmonised elections in 2018. The polls are expected to act as an indicator of how next year's 2023 harmonised elections might come out.President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the Zanu-PF election campaigns this week with a major rally to be held this weekend in Harare. The party has activated its mobilisation machinery with all party wings and structures working round the clock to ensure a good result for the ruling party.Zanu-PF is pushing forward its record of action and accomplishment in contrast to what voters have complained about with the opposition -led urban councils failing to provide meaningful service delivery.