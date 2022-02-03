Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has nominated Nicholas Nkomo to fill the Senate seat left vacant by national hero Simon Khaya Moyo who died in December last year.As with all party lists seats, both those in the Senate and the special women's seats in the National Assembly, the party that held the seat is the one that names the replacement when such a seat falls vacant and there is no need for any by election.The announcement was made by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba under General Notice 209 of 2022.Nkomo hails from Zamadube Village, Headman Namate, Chief Bidi, Ward 9 of Matobo Rural District Council.The late Khaya Moyo was the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity at the time of his death.Meanwhile, The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has gazetted the names of the candidates for the National Assembly by-elections to be held on March 26.The names were gazetted by ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana after the candidates successfully filed their nomination papers last month.The names were gazetted in an extraordinary Government Gazette published yesterday.