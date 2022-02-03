Bulawayo 150% rates approved

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents will start paying 150 percent more in rates for domestic users following Government's approval of the city's $23,8 billion 2022 budget.The new charges are effective from this month.The Local Government and Public Works Ministry approved the city's 2022 budget on Tuesday.Last year, residents rejected the BCC proposed 24,7 billion budget resulting in the local authority slashing it by $900 million, hence the tariff regime going down by 16 percent.Bulawayo City Council corporate and communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu confirmed the development saying those using council rented properties will pay 250 percent more."The 2022 tariffs will increase as follows; property rates, rates for domestic properties will increase by 150 percent and non-domestic property rates will increase by 177 percent while water charges for domestic consumption will increase by 150 percent and non-domestic use will go up by 180 percent," she said.Mrs Mpofu said for sewerage fees; waste water charges will increase by 150 percent for both domestic and non-domestic users while solid waste management (which includes refuse removal) will go up by 150 percent for housing and by 160 for non-domestic rate payers."Charges such as admission fees to stadia and swimming pools, hire of council facilities, patient fees for use of an ambulance, cessation fees and similar charges classified as fees will increase by 450 percent," said Mrs Mpofu.She said shop licences, liquor licences, garage licences, trading permits, route approval, development permits and inspection fees classified as licences will increase by 450 percent.Mrs Mpofu said the new licence fees for Shop Licences, Dog Licences and Cemetery charges will be effected once Government gazettes them.Mrs Mpofu said fees for council rented properties will increase by 250 percent while the sale of pit sand and precast products will increase by 626 percent.Bulawayo deputy mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube welcomed the approval of the city's budget."However, we are concerned that it has already been eroded by inflation. We encourage residents to pay their bills because if we manage to collect at least 55 percent of what is charged we will be able to work on some of our roads including rehabilitation of roads and sewer infrastructure. We encourage residents to pay whatever they have to council so that they can get services they deserve," said Clr Ncube.Most ratepayers are struggling to pay bills with the local authority bemoaning the culture of nonpayment of bills.BCC is owed $2,3 billion by ratepayers and the local authority last Friday warned residents that it would disconnect water supplies from ratepayers in a bid to encourage them to clear their debts.Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) economic affairs secretary Mr Thembinkosi Dube said the rates were justified considering the country's economic environment.He said the rates might seem too high for those without incomes."This means that from most areas which were paying about $1 300 will be paying close to $3 000. This is going to be a burden to the unemployed and the elderly who are relying on pensions. In a normal set up we were expecting that when rates are increasing, they increase by between 10 to 25 percent. But because of the inflationary environment this is not possible," said Mr Dube."But at the same time, we are saying that if we are comparing Bulawayo to other cities like Harare where the rate increased by 400 percent, we can say ours is relatively low. Because we also need our city to develop through the payment of rates."He said residents expect the council to reciprocate the tariff increase by addressing service delivery issues.