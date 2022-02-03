Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police have warned political parties and candidates to desist from engaging in violence and continue adhering to Covid-19 regulations as they start campaigning ahead of the March 26 by elections.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer commanding Kwekwe District, Chief Superintendent Denford Maingire made the remarks while addressing a district multi-party meeting in Kwekwe.

"We are all reminded to adhere to the statutes of the constitution of the country and to the electoral code of conduct which guides political parties and candidates. There is no room for violence during the campaign and as police nothing will stop us from doing our job. As police, we do not belong to any political party, we belong to the people and we will not hesitate to make arrests," warned Chief Sup Maingire.

He said parties and candidates should adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

"We should keep in mind that this is the first ever election in Zimbabwe to be held under the pandemic. Government recently relaxed the restrictions, but let us ensure that we abide by those that are still applicable. If any party breaches Covid-19 regulations, as police we will do our job of enforcing the law," he said.

Chief Supt Maingire encouraged political parties to apply and formally notify law enforcement agencies of any political activities that will be held in the district in case of any eventualities and avoid a brush with the law.

He said some activities like door-to-door campaigns that were not provided for in the electoral code of conduct should be done away with.

Speaking during the same meeting, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) district elections officer Mr Assan Mkwananzi said adherence to the code of conduct was key adding peace should prevail among candidates and political parties.

"We envisage a peaceful environment where even different political parties can be able to address the same gathering selling their manifesto. We are saying let us maintain peace during our campaign as we are all Zimbabweans at the end of the day," said Mr Mkwananzi.

He said those who disregard the code of conduct will be punished and prosecuted if need be.

Candidates and party representatives who attended the meeting all committed to a free, fair and violent free election.

Source - The Chronicle

