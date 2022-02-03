Latest News Editor's Choice


Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare police detective has been dragged to court on charges of soliciting for a US$5 bribe to facilitate fingerprint vetting.

Moses Kainga (39) appeared before Harare Magistrates Yeukai Dzuda and was remanded in custody to February 10 for bail application.

Kainga is employed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) under the Criminal intelligence Unit (CIU) National Office, Criminal investigations Department (CID) Headquarters Harare.

The State alleges that on February 7, Kainga was deployed at CID Headquarters main gate to assist clients.

On the day in question, Kainga is alleged to have refused to process fingerprint vetting for one civilian unless he was given money.

He was given US$5, and the informant went to report the matter to Transparency International where the matter was referred to his workplace leading to his arrest.

Lynnet Gwarisa prosecuted for the state.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Police, #Arrested, #Bribe

