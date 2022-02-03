Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Marondera have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly raped and axed to death a female pastor on February 7.

The body of Nelia Maringe (45) was discovered in a bush near Grasslands Research Station in Marondera, a day after she did not return home from prayers.

Maringe had recently completed theology studies with the AFM church.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

"Police are investigating a murder case in Marondera where a woman was found dead with her body half naked. We appeal to those who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to alert the nearest police station," he said.

It is said that on February 7, at around 11am, Maringe informed her neighbour Rutendo Machapa that she was going into a nearby bush area for prayers and to fetch firewood.

She left carrying her Bible, counter book and an axe.

She didn't return home that day, but was instead found dead the following morning by Charles Mazorodze (53) who was fetching firewood.

He then alerted the police who attended the scene.

Her body was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Pastor, #Rape, #Prayer

Comments


Must Read

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

Biti in no show

13 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

13 hrs ago | 898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days