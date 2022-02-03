Latest News Editor's Choice


War vets children take aim at US Embassy

by Staff reporter
A-GROUP of children of war veterans affiliated to Zanu-PF has accused the United States (US) Embassy in Harare of using civic society organisations and opposition parties to spread its ‘neo-colonial agenda' in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, the children of war vets affiliated to Ziliwaco Trust and Zimbabwe ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Children's Trust represented by their leader Innocent Mhlanga said they were prepared to fight the US agenda ‘with their blood.'

They also said they will embark on door to door campaigns to drum up support for the ruling Zanu-PF party during the forthcoming 2023 elections.

"As vanguards of the revolution, we are totally against USA and its allies' hegemonism.  Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation which has total jurisdiction of its own affairs.  We totally reject the concept of neo-colonial agendas and we will be prepared to thwart that agenda with our blood," Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga further claimed that the US preached democracy to African countries, yet it was responsible for creating opposition movements in Africa.

"When we talk about CSOs; for instance Crisis Coalition or the Tajamuka movement, these are movements created to cause anarchy and violent activities.  Intelligence sources tell us that it is the US which is funding different political movements and different civil society organisations."

He also claimed that all aid and food distribution by the US and NGOs was not in good faith. In a measured response, the US Embassy Public Diplomacy Section said it was committed to promoting democratic institutions in Zimbabwe and condemned the closure of democratic space.

"We value the role of civil society to demand government accountability and respect for fundamental human rights, to ask tough questions to ensure taxpayers' money is used wisely, to propose policy alternatives, and to challenge the way things have always been done to improve service delivery to the Zimbabwean people.

"Finally, the government should cease harassing and arresting political opponents and critical voices and hold to account those responsible for the alleged abduction, torture, and murder of opposition leaders," the US Embassy said in a statement.

Crisis in Coalition Zimbabwe (CiCZ) chairperson Peter Mutasa accused the Zanu-PF aligned children of ex-combatants grouping of being childish.

"That was a childish statement from children of war veterans," Mutasa said.

"CiCZ is a Zimbabwean organisation raising problems affecting Zimbabweans.  Government needs to resolve the crisis of poor governance, corruption, poverty, poor working conditions, mismanagement of the economy, lack of rule of law and unconstitutional practices."

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party deputy national spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:  "Those people are not liberators and they do not represent the collective aspirations and interests of liberators who liberated the country.  They are masquerades, and regime puppets."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
