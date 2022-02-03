Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has exonerated under fire President Emmerson Mnangagwa and laid blame for Zimbabwe's economic woes squarely on late leader Robert Mugabe.

Mutsvangwa, a key player in the ouster of Mugabe in 2017, said Mnangagwa is trying to restore Zanu-PF's focus on elevating lives of ordinary Zimbabweans which since independence had fallen victim to Mugabe's maladministration.

He was speaking to journalist at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare where he sought to water down a crisis in the education sector which has seen teachers and headmasters going on strike since opening of the first term Monday.

"Yes we have had challenges, our economy was in bad shape, the first republic forgot that their purpose was to deliver prosperity as part of the Zimbabwe revolution," Mutsvangwa said.

"President Mnangagwa comes back and restores the central mantra of the revolutionary party, deliver prosperity. That is why our economy is growing at 5.2% and that is why with title deeds it will jump to double digit growth. Watch it, this is a big bang theory," he said.

The 5,2% is in reference to finance minister Mthuli Ncube's 2022 projections while his big bang theory is a new initiative by the ruling to give urbanites title deeds to their previously contested homes and hope loans taken to build or rebuild them will spur economic growth.

It is that which Mutsvangwa said will result in Zimbabwe achieving double digits growth by the end of 2022.

Mugabe oversaw the destruction of what late Bishop Desmond Tutu described as the ‘Jewel of Africa' by giving his corrupt ministers and cronies access to public funds and minerals.

An animosity bred between him and the West worsened the country's prospects of growth, resulting in a decade long economic meltdown that came after an Economic Structural Adjustment Programme (ESAP) that left millions in poverty.

Mnangagwa on the other hand has not been forgiven for by some Zimbabweans for the mess they find themselves in just over four years after supporting a coup to topple Mugabe.

Inflation has been on a steep climb, unemployment levels are at their lowest, wages for civil servants were cut tremendously by Ncube in 2018 after he reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar while the country's human rights record has worsened.

Despite construction of the Harare to Beit-Bridge highway Mnangagwa has not been able to address most grievances aired by the general populace.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

13 hrs ago | 720 Views

Biti in no show

13 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

13 hrs ago | 898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days