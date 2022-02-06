Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lodge sleepover ends in tears

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago
Plans by a couple for a romantic sleepover at a city lodge in Masvingo turned ugly when the man ended up in police custody for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Takunda Murevesi, (29), of Rhodhene suburb, was fined $8 000 or alternatively two months in prison by Masvingo magistrate Grace Tupiri after she convicted him of domestic violence.

Murevesi, who is a gold miner, pleaded guilty to the charges.

For the State, Tatenda Dzitiro told the court that Murevisi and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Melissa Kweza of Mucheke, booked a room for the night at Meemy Lodge in Rhodene on Monday.

Around 1am when Murevesi and Kweza were about to retire to bed for the night, a misunderstanding broke out and Murevesi started assaulting Kweza on the face and back with open hands and she cried out for help.

Meemy Lodge staff then contacted the police and Murevesi was subsequently arrested.

Kweza did not sustain any visible injuries and was not medically examined.

Murevesi told the court that the misunderstanding was sparked by something unusual that he had noticed on Kweza and inquired about.

In addition to the fine, Murevesi was sentenced to an additional two months that were conditionally suspended for five years.


Source - New Ziana
