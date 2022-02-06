Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Warriors fall in FIFA rankings

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE paid for their failure at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon when they dropped one place on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The Warriors are now ranked number 122 in the world and 32nd in Africa, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA today.

The team won one game and lost two during the period under review. They were edged 0-1 by newly-crowned African football champions Senegal before slumping to a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Malawi and slump out of contention for the competition's group of 16 slot.

The Warriors found their range a little bit too late with the 2-1 win over Guinea in the Group B dead rubber. Zimbabwe, who had closed the year on number 121 in the world and 31st in Africa, gave way to their AFCON Group B opponents Malawi, who were among the biggest movers after climbing 10 places.

Malawi are now ranked 119th in the world and 30th in Africa following their fairy-tale run at the AFCON tournament, which saw them reaching the last 16 for the first time.

Senegal maintained their place at the top of the rankings. The Lions of Teranga also climbed to 18th in this February's edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking and this is their highest ever position.

Source - The Herald

