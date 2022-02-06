Zimbabwe govt suspends AWOL teachers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TEACHERS and officials who did not turn up for work when schools opened on Monday have been suspended without pay for three months.Some teachers' unions had declared incapacitation saying they could not make it to work for the opening day of the first term on Monday.According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, at least 60 percent of teachers reported for duty on the school opening day countrywide.In a statement the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said:"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the Nation and its valued stakeholders that all officials within the Ministry who absented themselves from duty since the official opening of schools on 7 February 2022 have been suspended without pay forthwith, for a period of three months."During this period of suspension, members are not to hinder or interfere with any investigation or evidence relating to the alleged misconduct. Appropriate action will be taken against members who abrogate their duties and responsibilities. The Ministry remains committed to the provision of quality, affordable, accessible, relevant, equitable, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans.