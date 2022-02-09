Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa contracts gimmick dismissed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to tie his Cabinet ministers to performance contracts is an exercise in futility as long as the Treasury does not provide adequate funding for operations, commentators told the Zimbabwe Independent yesterday.

They also described the development as political ostentation adding that contracts, signed by permanent secretaries in 2020, did nothing to improve service delivery in Zimbabwe. Cabinet ministers, the central bank governor, permanent secretaries, heads of government agencies, local government chief executives and universities' vice chancellors yesterday signed performance-based contracts to foster a culture of accountability.

Mnangagwa launched the performance based contracts for permanent secretaries in 2020 with delivery results announced at the same function yesterday. According to Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Vincent Hungwe, a consultant engaged by the government, produced quarterly reports on the performance of Zimbabwe's ministries. He said the consultant's report indicated that four secretaries exceeded all set targets while 13 met the goals while three failed in executing their targets.

The four secretaries who were honoured during the launch included Higher Education secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Thokozile Chitepo (Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture), John Bhasera (Lands and Agriculture) and George Guvamatanga (Finance and Economic Development).

Officiating at the ceremony, Mnangagwa said the performance-based contracts gave bureaucrats an opportunity to recommit themselves to the culture of high performance guided by the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.

"My government will leave no stone unturned towards revamping institutions, systems and processes to make them more citizen-centred and results-oriented. I challenge you to introspect and ask yourself whether you are an enabler or hindrance to the achievements of the Second Republic. "If you are the latter — a hindrance — you are in the wrong place," Mnangagwa said.

"Appointment and serving at the highest echelons of public service should never be a licence for self-aggrandisement and advancement of narrow interests."

However, political commentator Stephen Chan said performance contracts at the top of any civil service were rare.

"They are common in corporate life. Key performance indicators (KPIs) in corporate life would include turnover and profit margins. Those can't apply in the public service.

"So it all depends on what the key performance indicators are and how they are measured. If a ministry has no funds or insufficient funds, no one on any sort of contract will be able to perform. Proper resourcing is more important than these types of contracts," Chan said.

In an interview, Southern Africa Liaison Office (SALO) senior programme advisor Munjodzi Mutandiri said the idea of performance contracts sounds plausible at political rallies.

"However, it is just propaganda. In a normal contract, people are hired to do a job and there are grounds for dismissing anyone who has not met the contractual obligations. It sounds intelligent when one talks about a performance contract.  Interesting to note is that this is not a new idea in Zimbabwe," he said.

Government in 2006 announced that all permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals and state enterprises were going to sign performance contracts.

"Has that improved service delivery? Certainly no! It is therefore not wrong to conclude that performance contract talk is meant to create perceptions and narratives of a government working hard to be effective while diverting attention from those who must account," Mutandiri added.

The South African-based commentator argued that when assessing government performance, the first place to look is at the chief executive's door steps.

"In this case the CEO of the country is President Mnangagwa. When he was campaigning in 2018, the President gave the nation a pledge card, which he asked people to keep. The pledge card was clear that he would provide health care for all, education, electricity, and many other promises. Now the President cannot, four years later, insinuate that the permanent secretaries are the reason why much has not happened," he said.

Mutandiri opined that the move sounded like an electioneering gimmick.

"In the spirit of accounting, one should look at what was promised in 2018 and what has been delivered. How many houses have been built against the promises/pledges; has there been improvements in electricity delivery, heath, education, among other issues? The second level of accountability to go is the appointed politicians, in this case, cabinet ministers. Have they delivered and if not has anyone been fired on grounds of failing to perform?"

He said it was good that ministers sign the performance contracts but in practical terms it means nothing citing that it is the President who must ensure his team delivers on the policy manifesto of his party and the pledges made.

He said Zimbabwe's challenge is less about the implementers of policy and more about political elites who have created an environment conducive for corruption to thrive and where incompetence is tolerated.

"The budget performance by the Ministry of Finance clearly proves that resource allocation is a political decision that implementers like permanent secretaries might not be able to control.

"The budget votes that were met seem to be in the President's Office and Ministry of Defence only. Other ministries reportedly failed to receive even the amounts that were allocated to them in the budget," Mutandiri said.

"However, it is important to create an environment where talent is respected, and people are hired on merit. If these performance contracts help improve professionalism then they should be applauded."

Secretaries signed performance contracts in December 2020 and Mutandiri noted that Zimbabweans haven't seen an improvement in the service delivery across all ministries since then.

According to Prajapati Trivedi of the World Bank, performance contracts in governments emerged in the 1980s in UK and New Zealand and are usually issued to prevent confusion due to multiplicity of objectives which is also a major cause of problems of state agencies.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 announced that he signed performance agreements with his cabinet ministers to strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Comments


Must Read

Vee Mhofu burns Harare

58 mins ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle to control Masvingo continues

59 mins ago | 189 Views

Chiwenga promises peace ahead of by-elections

59 mins ago | 129 Views

Over 400 workers lose jobs to bank digitisation

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Man commits suicide after axing wife

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Man axed to death over affair with underage girls allegation

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Gata divorces Mugabe's sister after 35 years of marriage

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Teachers file court challenge after minister announces mass suspensions

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chiwenga cancels road deal while Mnangagwa is on leave

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Bhora musango' fear grips Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe dumps SA-based students

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Econet in unfair labour storm

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa a genuine reformist?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Nurses threaten to join teachers' strike

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Pastor Freddy acquitted

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Suspending incapacitated teachers is flogging a starved horse - they're victims of mess not the culprits

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Let's modernise our ICT systems at the London embassy

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Teachers suspended by Minister

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Throwing childish tantrums certainly not the best way for Zimbabwe govt to resolve impasse with teachers!

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

12 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

12 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

12 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

12 hrs ago | 1170 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

12 hrs ago | 3222 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

12 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

12 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

13 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

13 hrs ago | 130 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

13 hrs ago | 183 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Striking teachers suspended without pay

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

13 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days