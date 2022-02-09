Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axed to death over affair with underage girls allegation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 22-year-old man from Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province died after being hit by an axe after accusing his attacker of having love affairs with underage girls.

Matabeleland South Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which happened on Sunday at around 7 pm

Insp Mangena named the deceased as Clifford Ncube while the alleged accused is Loveson Ndlovu (33) both under chief Mathe .

"The accused was walking from his place of residency when he met Clifford who was walking with his unnamed friend. The two who were carrying a chain and a knobkerrie accused Loveson of having love affairs with underage girls in the village and started beating him. Loveson managed to run away to a nearby homestead where upon entrance he saw an axe which he picked and went back whereupon he threw the axe which hit Clifford in the forehead and he died on the spot," she said.

Insp Mangena said the accused was apprehended by villagers who handed him over to the police.



Source - The Chronicle
