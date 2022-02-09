Man commits suicide after axing wife

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A man from Bekezela township in Filabusi committed suicide after axing his wife, leaving her for dead on Monday morning."Innocent Chandakaona had a misunderstanding with his wife over an undisclosed matter and he took an axe and started axing his wife all over the body until she was unconscious. It is believed that he thought the wife had died and he took a wire and hanged himself in the same house," said Ins Mangena.She said the wife later regained consciousness and screamed which alerted neighbours who came to the scene and later reported the matter to police."The wife is admitted at Filabusi District Hospital where she is being treated. We continue urging members of the public to value life and avoid using violence to solve problems. Members of the public should also stop moving around carrying dangerous weapons. We urge communities to work together with police in preventing crime," she said.