Chiwenga promises peace ahead of by-elections

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
As the long awaited March 26, 2022 by-elections draw near, Zanu-PF claims that there will be peace in the run up to the elections despite the party being ‘historically known to employ violence' during polls.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga who was guest of honor at this year's World Wetlands Day celebrations at Njovo in Zezai village in Masvingo Central declared that peace will reign before the elections before accusing opposition parties of resorting to violence during campaigns.

"Those who think a country can be built by foreigners or opposition parties use violence thinking that outsiders will come and rescue them. We do not want to hear that. All campaigns in the country should be peaceful up until March 26, 2022, but we are going to win the elections in all the seats and build a Zimbabwe we all want," said Chiwenga.

However, Chiwenga briefly turned the commemorations into a mini-rally before claiming victory for Zanu-PF ahead of by-elections.

"In all districts which are being contested by oppositions who calls themselves ‘Chete-chete', we are going to do something which has never happened before.

"Unogoita chete-chete pakuitasei ndiwe wega urimunyika here? (How can it be only you as if you are the only person in this world)? There is no such thing. We want to build a Zimbabwe we all want," said Chiwenga.

Masvingo province will have nine by-elections on March 26 this year, with seven local authority elections and two national assembly ones.

Masvingo Urban has four vacant wards, with two in Chivi and one in Bikita.

For national assembly, there is Chivi South and Mwenezi East.

Source - TellZim News

