Gwanda villagers drive out amacimbi harvesters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VILLAGERS from the Dombo area in Gwanda District are driving out mopane worm harvesters from their areas saying they are depleting their wealth.Traditionally, mopane worms (amacimbi/madora) are harvested for subsistence by rural communities but over the past decade, they have increasingly become a commercial commodity.For communities in Matabeleland South province particularly, mopane worms have become a reliable source of livelihood and nutrition.Mopane worms are processed and sold to local urban markets but the market has also extended to South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Europe. The contribution of mopane worms to people's livelihoods has become so significant that outbreaks of the worms create seasonal employment for locals.Headman Oahile Marupi said mopane worm harvesters from other areas were finishing their worms while also threatening villagers with violence."They're stealing our worms while others threaten villagers with machetes. We're also having challenges with deforestation.People from other areas who come to harvest mopane worms from our village are cutting down trees haphazardly. There is no longer conservation of our forests," said Headman Marupi.Mopane worm traders and harvesters put up tents and shacks in the forest which become their temporary homes while they are collecting mopane worms.Mopane worms have also become a source of barter trade for these camp occupants where they give out the mopane worms in exchange for clothes and foodstuffs among other things. It is estimated that in a good season, over 500 tonnes of mopane worms are collected throughout the province with an estimated value of up to US$1 000 000.Meanwhile, the Gwanda Rural District Council (RDC) is awaiting approval of draft by-laws aimed at commercialising the harvesting of mopane worms in the area, which would help generate revenue for the local authority.Gwanda RDC says it has since drafted by-laws that will introduce licences to individuals intending to harvest amacimbi under areas of its jurisdiction as a way of monetising the resource.The local authority's natural resources officer, Mr Sijabuliso Masango, said they were hopeful that the by-laws will be approved by the Central Government."As the local authority we drafted by-laws for the harvesting of amacimbi and we are awaiting approval from the high office," he said.Mr Masango said this will ensure the council collects revenue from harvesters who would have to pay for permits at about US$20 per year."This will go a long way in boosting our revenue and also it will help in our service delivery," said Mr Masango.