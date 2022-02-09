Father assaults son with hot iron

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IN a disturbing case of cruelty, a 30-year-old Harare man has been charged with attempted murder after horrendously assaulting his seven-year-old son with a hot iron and melting clothes all over his body.The injured boy is nursing life-threatening injuries and is unable to speak.The suspect, Austine Kapulula, appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to February 18. Prosecutor Ms Ruvimbo Matyatya told the court that the seven-year-old boy is now in the intensive care unit following the gruesome attack by his biological father."The accused person was positively identified by the complainant. He (Kapulula) locked the child inside the house denying him access to go out."The victim is not able to speak due to the abuse and the victim is currently admitted at Sally Mugabe hospital in the Intensive care unit (ICU)."It is alleged that prior to the ghastly attack on his son, Kapulula had a dispute with his wife (name not given) accusing her of infidelity and challenging the paternity of the boy. Denying bail to Kapulula, Mrs Dube said the accused is likely to abscond because he now knows the gravity of the case and there is a high chance that he may interfere with witnesses.