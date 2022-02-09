Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF bigwig in messy love triangle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Makoni district coordination Committee (DCC) chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa's mistress, who is accused of threatening to kill her illicit lover for ending their relationship, says she is deeply in love with the married politician.

Nyakuedzwa approached the Rusape magistrate court last week seeking a peace order against Tariro Faith Mhondiwa with whom he was having an extramarital affair.

Nyakuedzwa is husband to Zanu-PF Manicaland chairlady  Happiness.

In an interview with Standardpeople, Mhondiwa claimed the peace order was political.

"I am yet to receive the summons," she said.

"I have seen the story all over social media platforms.

"We are still in love. We have been in love for almost two years and how I have I suddenly become violent?

"I think we are now dealing with politics.

"I think the peace order by Nyakuedzwa was not of his own making. He was forced by someone of which I don't know.

"On Sunday last week in Mutare, Madiro (Mike) and Nyakuedzwa pledged to work together and after that Nyakuedzwa went to file a peace order."

Nyakuedzwa lost to Madiro in the provincial elections.

In his founding affidavit, Nyakuedzwa said trouble started when he tried to end the relationship.

"Sometime last year when I went to her house, Mhondiwa locked me inside for four hours against my will while she went away.

"When I stopped going to her house, she would incessantly call, texting and threatening to kill me," Nyakuedzwa said in his affidavit.

Nyakuedzwa said he was now living in fear.

Source - The Standard
