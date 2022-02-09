Latest News Editor's Choice


Caps United's winless run continues

Black Rhinos 1 - 1 Caps United
VETERAN striker Allen Gahadzikwa scored a late goal to force a share of the spoils between army side Black Rhinos and Caps United in a Castle Lager Premier League match  played at Sakubva Stadium yesterday.

Visitors Caps United opened the scoring in the first minute through William Manondo.

The army side, however, scored through Gahadzikwa with just six minutes remaining on the clock.

Cap United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said he was happy with the mental application of his team's new signings.

"I think the boys tried their best although it is not what we wanted, but we also have to consider that we trained for only eight days," Chitembwe said

"We need to work on the physical application of the new players. They did well and I am happy with the mental aspect, but we are still working on their tactical approach.

"We controlled the entire match except maybe in the last 10 to 15 minutes."

For Rhinos gaffer Herbert Maruwa, it was a fair result.

"I think it was a fair result, but I did not like the way we conceded an early goal. At the same time, I would like to give credit to the boys because it is difficult to come back, especially when you are playing an experienced side," he said.

"In the next five games, our team will be like a machine. In the second half, we stretched them as they were tiring and we managed to score a late goal."

Caps United fielded their new signings veterans Dennis Dauda, Devon Chafa and Rodwell Chinyengetere.

The Green Machine started the match on fire and they scored after just a minute through Manondo after a neat exchange of passes to beat Stanley Chakwana in goal for the home side.

The Green Machine went for the jugular, but found Chakwana in top form.

Rhinos barely survived the onslaught in the first half.

Denzel Mutudza was the main culprit for the home side as he missed a glut of chances in the first half.

Caps started the second half a more determined side, but Rhinos soaked all the pressure.

Gahadzikwa replied for the home side in the 84th minute from a close range, having come in for Mutudza in the second half.

Caps striker Clive Augusto missed a seater with just three minutes remaining on the clock.

He shot was saved by Chakwana in a one-on-one situation.

