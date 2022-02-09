Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Pastor sues Ziyambi, Machaya

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHIVHU-based cleric Abinel Mukaro has dragged Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney-General Prince Machaya to the High Court over "unreasonable" court fees, which he said impeded people from accessing justice.

Mukaro is challenging Statutory Instrument 221 of 2020, which he says was unconstitutional as it infringes on his right to equal benefits from the law as well as his right to access courts.

In his founding affidavit, Mukaro said his wife died on September 12, 2021 after being severely assaulted by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stationed in Chivhu, and gave notice of intention to sue the police and proceeded to issue summons.

He said he was instructed to be ready to pay the Registrar of the Court 1% of the amount that he was claiming, which amounted to $10 266 for service of the summons.

"I cannot afford these fees due to my precarious financial position, but I believe I am entitled to have my case heard by the court and I do not believe or qualify to be represented as a pauper nor would I want to," Mukaro said.

"I am advised that Ziyambi, in terms of section 57 of the High Court Act, fixes fees that are payable to the Registrar for issuing of process.

"The High Court (Fees) (Civil Cases) Regulations, 1992 published in the High Court (Fees) (Civil Cases) (Amendment) Rules, 2020 (No 11) entitles the Registrar to charge an extra 1% for issuing summons where the claim sounds in money. This is in addition to the fees payable under item 1, which is $1 000. I believe that there is no basis or rationale, for charging the extra 1% as I am advised that the duties of the Registrar are the same in respect to actions whether sounding in money or not.

"I am advised that section 56(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that ‘All persons are equal before the law and have the right to equal protection and benefit of the law'. I believe requiring me to pay 1% of the amount that I am claiming in a wrongful death action infringes and deprives me of my right to equal benefit of the law."

He said SI 211 of 2020 was, therefore, unconstitutional.

"I am humbly praying that the registrars entitlement to be paid 1% of a  claim sounding in money be declared unconstitutional and that item 2 of item two of the High Court (Fees) (Civil Cases) Regulations 1999 published in the High Court (Fees) (Civil Cases) Amendment rules 2020 Statutory Instrument 211 of 2020 (No 11) be set aside," Mukaro said.

Ziyambi and Machaya are yet to respond to the application.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Fierce fight erupts at POSB

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa warns 'divisive' Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwean deportees not tested for COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Teachers blast National Joint Negotiation Council

3 hrs ago | 911 Views

Caps United's winless run continues

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Govt housing projections unrealistic'

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

South Africa and foreign labour

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Forex auction market a perfect looting front for the connected

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Of CCC and symbols

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

RBZ defends bank withdrawal limits

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zec 'illegally moves 170 000 voters'

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Botswana bars visitors without booster shots

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Aspiring MP accuses Binga investor of funding opposition

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

New voter registrants sceptical about violent-free polls

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Sanctions-mongers must be brought to book'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Telecel still viable, says Potraz

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'Puppets will never rule Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

We all have role to play in development, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Back to school for Form Ones

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

South Africa takes Huawei's local unit to court over hiring of foreigners

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mutsvangwa commissions Avuxeni community radio station

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa to scrap all school fees when voted into power, says Biti

11 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa scared stiff of Chamisa, Hichilema relationship

11 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Dramatic new twists and turns in Mnangagwa's fresh lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza campaign raises stink

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in messy love triangle

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF MP on the spot over $2m

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

No State House for Chamisa, vows Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mwonzora gets rude awakening

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa vows to crush Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chiwenga dragged court

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa admits Zanu-PF riddled with factional fights

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Reality check for Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Figtree to be turned into a town

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Father assaults son with hot iron

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Yellow ‘fever' fast turning into despair

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Kamambo, Machana arrested

12 hrs ago | 97 Views

Local bus assembly begins next month

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

Boot out incompetent opposition, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man (32) impregnates daughter

16 hrs ago | 1741 Views

More nurses for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days