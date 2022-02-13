Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ASTON Villa are struggling to fill the void left by the injured Marvellous Nakamba, with Brazilian Douglas Luiz on the verge as he struggles for form.

The Warriors star picked a knee injury on December 11 when they played against Liverpool and has been recovering from a successful surgery.

That injury also ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals that were staged in Cameroon last month.

In his absence, the Warriors failed to leave a lasting impression and while that is a closed chapter for now, it seems his unavailability has left Aston Villa manager Stephen Gerrard struggling to find a perfect holding midfielder, at least until Nakamba's expected return in May.

At this point, Villa's wretched run reads one win in seven matches.

On Sunday, a furious Gerrard labelled his team's defeat to Newcastle as the worst performance since he took the job back in November, with Luiz one of the fall guys following a lackadaisical performance in the midfield.

As a result, the former Liverpool captain hinted that he would make wholesale changes in their next match in six days' time, with Luiz among other players likely to be benched.

Gerrard said. "I believe there will be changes to the team. That is only normal after a performance like that and everyone needs to be ready next week."

In truth, their number six position, where Nakamba had been sterling before the injury, remains their main sticking point.

Nakamba's position is arguably their most-important in the favoured 4-3-2-1 formation and that they did not acquire a back-up defensive linkman during the transfer window looks set to hurt them from now until May when he is expected to return.

"With Nakamba, he will be back fit soon so we will assess it as we go along. He was outstanding for us in the early weeks of our arrival," Gerrard said.

Meanwhile, the long-term injury spell means Nakamba will again miss the 2023 Afcon qualifiers that are earmarked for March.

The qualifiers for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast are set to run from March to September.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Villa, #Nakamba, #Absence

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

5 mins ago | 28 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Machete gang steals car

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chief Masuka installed

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Biti not arrested

12 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

12 hrs ago | 691 Views

Kamambo granted bail

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

17 hrs ago | 5897 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

19 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days