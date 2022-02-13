Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF activists in Umguza district, Matabeleland North province, have reportedly ordered school development committees (SDCs) to hand over names of striking teachers to the constituency offices.

Teachers in the area fear that they might be targeted as the country heads for the March 26 by-elections.

Zanu-PF officials in Umguza circulated a message on the party's WhatsApp group demanding names of absconding teachers.

"Morning Umguza, I request that SDCs must go to their schools and write down names of all teachers who did not turn up for work since the schools opened (Monday) up to Friday and  submit the names of the school, and the names of the teachers to the constituency offices on February 16.

"Forward this message to your respective (WhatsApp) groups," the message signed by one J Sibanda, the party's district co-ordinating committee member, read.

Matabeleland North Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe chairperson Kwanele Ndlovu rubbished the messages.

"As teachers, we must not be afraid of any message that does not come from our employer, we must remain guided by our public service contractual obligations," Ndlovu said.

Zanu-PF Umguza legislator Richard Moyo expressed ignorance over the matter.

"I am not aware of that as it is supposed to be done by the Public Service Commission.

"I will find out from the constituency if they have such a programme," he said.

Moyo is also Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister and party provincial chairperson.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

6 mins ago | 32 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

2 hrs ago | 741 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Machete gang steals car

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chief Masuka installed

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti not arrested

12 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

12 hrs ago | 693 Views

Kamambo granted bail

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

17 hrs ago | 5900 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

19 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days