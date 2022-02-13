Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SELF-APPOINTED MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe has revealed that her party would soon announce the formation an alliance with other political parties as the country heads for the 2023 plebiscite.

This was revealed by her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu who told NewsDay that it was high time opposition political parties spoke with one voice in demanding electoral reforms.

He also said that his party was running a campaign under the theme #Beat the Pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for Zanu-PF in various wards where by-elections would be held throughout the country.

Last month, Khupe announced that she was breaking away from the MDC Alliance after Mwonzora announced that he was its leader and she declared herself the MDC-T leader.

"We deliberately did not field candidates in the upcoming by-elections because we took a principled position not to split the opposition votes.

"We are currently running a campaign which we launched a week ago under the theme #Beat the pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for Zanu-PF.

"The president of the party,  Khupe will soon make an announcement on who we are urging MDC-T supporters to vote for in the by-elections because the party is conscious that a complete boycott of the polls will give advantage to Zanu-PF,'' Ndlovu said.

Efforts to get a comment from Mwonzora's spokesperson Llyod Damba were fruitless yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu also said the electoral playing field was not level as there was unequal access to State media.

"In some areas, we have witnessed police officers disrupting opposition activities and there is this worrying claim that Zec is clandestinely moving voters to different polling stations. We urge all the political parties to speak with one voice in demanding electoral reforms. In particular, we are urging the regional bloc, Southern Africa Development Community, to work with Zimbabwean political actors in guaranteeing a free and fair 2023 election."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

7 mins ago | 32 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Machete gang steals car

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chief Masuka installed

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti not arrested

12 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

12 hrs ago | 693 Views

Kamambo granted bail

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

17 hrs ago | 5900 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

19 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days