Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

Zanu-PF Monday claimed its members were being were violently attacked by opposition activists in Bulawayo.Addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in Harare, Zanu-PF's national political commissar Mike Bimha said several supporters were injured in the incident."This morning our members were attacked in Njube Bulawayo. We had campaigning teams who were going around doing their business and we have been informed that they were then attacked by members of the opposition," Bimha said."They were attacked by people throwing stones and others using catapults, there have been several cases of injuries because of that. A few minutes ago, I was in touch with one of our officials in Bulawayo and they did tell me that they were on their way to the hospital so that they can give us an accurate report of how many people have been injured," he said."As I said earlier, it disheartens when you have people who are just carrying out their peaceful business and then they are disrupted by violent mobs," Bimha said.However, Bimha was not aware which opposition party attacked their members."When we talk of opposition, we are talking of anyone who is opposed to Zanu-PF, and I want to assume that anyone whoever attacked them opposes what they are trying to achieve but I would not know which political party they represent and I am sure such details will come after the investigations by the police as well as our security personnel in Bulawayo," he said.Ironically, opposition parties in Zimbabwe have traditionally been at the receiving end of Zanu-PF violence.