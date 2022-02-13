Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Monday claimed its members were being were violently attacked by opposition activists in Bulawayo.

Addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in Harare, Zanu-PF's national political commissar Mike Bimha said several supporters were injured in the incident.

"This morning our members were attacked in Njube Bulawayo. We had campaigning teams who were going around doing their business and we have been informed that they were then attacked by members of the opposition," Bimha said.

"They were attacked by people throwing stones and others using catapults, there have been several cases of injuries because of that. A few minutes ago, I was in touch with one of our officials in Bulawayo and they did tell me that they were on their way to the hospital so that they can give us an accurate report of how many people have been injured," he said.

"As I said earlier, it disheartens when you have people who are just carrying out their peaceful business and then they are disrupted by violent mobs," Bimha said.

However, Bimha was not aware which opposition party attacked their members.

"When we talk of opposition, we are talking of anyone who is opposed to Zanu-PF, and I want to assume that anyone whoever attacked them opposes what they are trying to achieve but I would not know which political party they represent and I am sure such details will come after the investigations by the police as well as our security personnel in Bulawayo," he said.

Ironically, opposition  parties in Zimbabwe have traditionally been at the receiving end of Zanu-PF violence.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Attack, #MDC

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

7 mins ago | 33 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Machete gang steals car

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chief Masuka installed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti not arrested

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

12 hrs ago | 693 Views

Kamambo granted bail

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

17 hrs ago | 5901 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

19 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days