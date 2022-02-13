Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected in Belgium today for the African Union (AU)/European Union (EU) 6th session, a platform that Zimbabwe will use for engagement and re-engagement as well as push for the removal of illegal sanctions.

The summit that was, in preceding years, postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic also comes at a time when Zimbabwe and Europe have been holding political dialogue meetings, something that was born from President Mnangagwa's pillar policy of engagement and reengagement.

With Britain out of the EU bloc, President Mnangagwa's spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, said the ultimate goal was to have all forms of sanctions on the country removed.

"This is an encounter between two sub-continental bodies to explore and deepen areas of co-operation within the context of the African Union.

"In the case of Zimbabwe, we seek to consolidate our pillar policy of re-engagement with an ultimate view to normalise relations with the EU bloc.

"We acknowledge that the EU has been lifting components of sanctions and we remain hopeful that with the British now out of the EU, the road should be clearer for the eventual removal of all sanctions to pave the way for normal bilateral relations," said Mr Charamba.

Charmed by the Second Republic reforms, the EU has been dialoguing with Harare and the third such session was held last year with both parties committing to strengthening ties.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Fredrick Shava, last week held a meeting with EU ambassadors where he expressed Zimbabwe's strong desire to work together with other countries.

In a media advisory issued on Monday, the EU stated that the meeting will, inter-alia, renew co-operation between the two continents, relations which have been, according to some observers, waning.

The envisaged co-operation will be built on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests for both continents.

"Leaders are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity.

"The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.

"They should also be talking about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture."

A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the participants at the end of the summit that will lay a solid foundation for co-operation between the two regions as well as tackle peace and security issues.

Coming on the backdrop of a hugely successful trip to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 meeting that was held last year, the visit to the Belgium where the EU parliament is located is yet another breakthrough for Zimbabwe, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa who has made re-engagement one of his administration's key policies.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Fences

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

13 mins ago | 73 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 433 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1533 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1233 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2751 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days